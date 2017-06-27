Public Sale

The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by Bridgecrest, at Manheim Auto Auction 4720 Brookpark Rd. Cleveland, OH at 10:00am on June 28th 2017.

2010 Buick Lucerne 1G4HC5EM9AU124213

2008 Ford Escape 1FMCU03138KA23970

2009 Dodge Avenger 1B3LC56B09N539892

2008 Chevrolet Impala 2G1WT58K189220150

2006 Cadillac DTS 1G6KD57Y66U165528

2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer 1GNDS13S282189515

2005 Toyota Sienna 5TDBA22C05S037482

2010 Mercury Milan 3MEHM0HAR630236

2011 Mazda Mazda3 JM1BL1K68B1442741

2013 Kia Soul KNDJT2A58D7615362

2008 Acura RL JH4KB16698C001449

2008 Ford Edge 2FMDK36C78BB13853

2011 Honda Accord 1HGCP2F4XBA104184

2013 Ford Fusion 3FA6P0G7XDR185131

2009 Ford F150 1FTRX1289KC89157

2014 Cadillac ATS 1G6AH5RXXE0115564

Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicles for sale if adequate bids are not received.

Vehicles are sold AS IS. Cash not accepted at this location.

Jun28Jul5, 2017