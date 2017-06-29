NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by KGK Enterprises at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on July 14, 2017.

2008 Saturn Aura 1G8ZS57B78F253633

2008 Dodge Caliber 1B3HB28B28D773816

2006 Chevy Impala 2G1WT58KX69166912

2005 Dodge Durango 1D4HB58D95F544487

By virtue of security interest, the above vehicles will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.

