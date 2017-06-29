NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by LGM Co. Inc. at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on July 14, 2017.

2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse 4A3AK24F16E055462

2006 Dodge Durango 1D4HB48N86F137233

2006 Chevy Impala 2G1WT55K869336575

2006 Chevy Impala 2G1WB58K269346839

2008 Toyota Yaris JTDBT923281235856

2013 Ford Focus 1FADP3F27DL326606

2004 Ford Escape 1FMCU94124KA44905

2004 Pontiac Grand Am 1G2NF52E64M602303

2006 Dodge Durango 1D4HB48N46F178040

2007 Saturn Vue 5GZCZ33D77S801900

2006 Pontiac Torrent 2CKDL63F666081218

2005 Dodge Grand Caravan 1D4GP24R65B234334

2005 Chrysler Pacifica 2C4GM68415R316078

2006 Nissan Sentra 3N1CB51DX6L518427

2006 Chevy Monte Carlo 2G1WJ15K069212363

2008 Mazda Tribute 4F2CZ06158KM15818

2009 Nissan Altima 1N4AL21E39N495432

2004 Lexus RX 330 JTJHA31U840031633

2011 Jeep Patriot 1J4NT1GAXBD153699

2006 Chevy Malibu 1G1ZT63816F150149

2008 BMW 3-Series WBAVA33558KX85012

2004 Saturn Vue 5GZCZ53444S824901

2009 Chevy Cobalt 1G1AT58H897144749

2011 Chevy Cruze 1G1PF5S97B7102033

2008 Hyundai Elantra KMHDU46D18U523373

2008 Hyundai Sonata 5NPET46C78H351945

2008 Chevy Impala 2G1WT58N681277565

2011 Ford Edge 2FMDK3GC3BBA05140

2008 Ford Fusion 3FAHP07128R152585

By virtue of security interest, the above vehicles will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.

Jun30, 2017