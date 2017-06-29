Daily Legal News - Public Sales Notices
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by LGM Co. Inc. at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on July 14, 2017.
2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse 4A3AK24F16E055462
2006 Dodge Durango 1D4HB48N86F137233
2006 Chevy Impala 2G1WT55K869336575
2006 Chevy Impala 2G1WB58K269346839
2008 Toyota Yaris JTDBT923281235856
2013 Ford Focus 1FADP3F27DL326606
2004 Ford Escape 1FMCU94124KA44905
2004 Pontiac Grand Am 1G2NF52E64M602303
2006 Dodge Durango 1D4HB48N46F178040
2007 Saturn Vue 5GZCZ33D77S801900
2006 Pontiac Torrent 2CKDL63F666081218
2005 Dodge Grand Caravan 1D4GP24R65B234334
2005 Chrysler Pacifica 2C4GM68415R316078
2006 Nissan Sentra 3N1CB51DX6L518427
2006 Chevy Monte Carlo 2G1WJ15K069212363
2008 Mazda Tribute 4F2CZ06158KM15818
2009 Nissan Altima 1N4AL21E39N495432
2004 Lexus RX 330 JTJHA31U840031633
2011 Jeep Patriot 1J4NT1GAXBD153699
2006 Chevy Malibu 1G1ZT63816F150149
2008 BMW 3-Series WBAVA33558KX85012
2004 Saturn Vue 5GZCZ53444S824901
2009 Chevy Cobalt 1G1AT58H897144749
2011 Chevy Cruze 1G1PF5S97B7102033
2008 Hyundai Elantra KMHDU46D18U523373
2008 Hyundai Sonata 5NPET46C78H351945
2008 Chevy Impala 2G1WT58N681277565
2011 Ford Edge 2FMDK3GC3BBA05140
2008 Ford Fusion 3FAHP07128R152585
By virtue of security interest, the above vehicles will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.
Jun30, 2017
