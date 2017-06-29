NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by VRM at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on July 14, 2017.

2000 Jeep Cherokee 1J4FF48S7YL196609

2008 Chevy Impala 2G1WB58K181216391

2007 Mercury Milan 3MEHM02147R628651

2007 Dodge Caliber 1B3HB28B97D198077

By virtue of security interest, the above vehicles will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.

Jun30, 2017