Daily Legal News - Public Sales Notices

  • NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

    The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by Clearview Federal Credit Union at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on July 14, 2017.

    2012 Kia Sorento 5XYKTCA61CG238779

    2010 Lexus IS 250 JTHBF5C23A5111145

    2011 Subaru Legacy 4S3BMCK6XB3234180

    2016 Jeep Patriot 1C4NJPBBXGD603082

    2015 Ford Focus 1FADP3F2XFL322763

    2007 Chevy Impala 2G1WT58K279143075

    2013 Nissan Altima 1N4AL2EP3DC298082

    2011 Hyundai Sonata 5NPEB4AC7BH127866

    2013 BMW 3 Series WBA3B5C51DF138786

    2007 Jeep Cherokee 1J8GR48K57C583460

    By virtue of security interest, the above vehicles will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.

    Jul1, 2017

Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 