NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by Clearview Federal Credit Union at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on July 14, 2017.

2012 Kia Sorento 5XYKTCA61CG238779

2010 Lexus IS 250 JTHBF5C23A5111145

2011 Subaru Legacy 4S3BMCK6XB3234180

2016 Jeep Patriot 1C4NJPBBXGD603082

2015 Ford Focus 1FADP3F2XFL322763

2007 Chevy Impala 2G1WT58K279143075

2013 Nissan Altima 1N4AL2EP3DC298082

2011 Hyundai Sonata 5NPEB4AC7BH127866

2013 BMW 3 Series WBA3B5C51DF138786

2007 Jeep Cherokee 1J8GR48K57C583460

By virtue of security interest, the above vehicles will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.

Jul1, 2017