NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

The below listed vehicle will be offered for sale by VRM at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on July 21, 2017.

2006 Mercury Milan 3MEFM08Z86R628686

By virtue of security interest, the above vehicle will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicle is sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.

Jul7, 2017