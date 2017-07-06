Daily Legal News - Public Sales Notices
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by LGM Co. Inc. at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on July 21, 2017.
2006 GMC Envoy 1GKET16S866142151
2008 Chevy Equinox 2CNDL23F786065236
2007 Chevy Impala 2G1WT55K679116188
2008 Jeep Liberty 1J8GN28K98W201981
2007 Nissan Sentra 3N1AB61E27L668846
2006 Pontiac G6 1G2ZH558464160562
2005 Chevy Malibu 1G2ZH558464160562
2006 Hyundai Sonata 5NPET46C56H172185
By virtue of security interest, the above vehicles will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.
Jul7, 2017
