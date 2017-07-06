NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by LGM Co. Inc. at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on July 21, 2017.

2006 GMC Envoy 1GKET16S866142151

2008 Chevy Equinox 2CNDL23F786065236

2007 Chevy Impala 2G1WT55K679116188

2008 Jeep Liberty 1J8GN28K98W201981

2007 Nissan Sentra 3N1AB61E27L668846

2006 Pontiac G6 1G2ZH558464160562

2005 Chevy Malibu 1G2ZH558464160562

2006 Hyundai Sonata 5NPET46C56H172185

By virtue of security interest, the above vehicles will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.

Jul7, 2017