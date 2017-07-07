NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by Riversedge Investment at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on July 21, 2017.

2006 Ford Taurus 1FAFP53U96A235149

2006 Kia Spectra KNAFE121565299582

By virtue of security interest, the above vehicles will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.

Jul8, 2017