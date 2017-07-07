NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by Heritage Acceptance at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on July 21, 2017.

2010 Dodge Charger 2B3CA3CV4AH298148

2012 Ford Fusion 3FAHP0JG9CR192541

By virtue of security interest, the above vehicles will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.

Jul8, 2017