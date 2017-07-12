NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

The below listed vehicle will be offered for sale by VRM at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on July 28, 2017.

2006 Chevy Malibu 1G1ZS51FX6F235358

By virtue of security interest, the above vehicle will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicle is sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.

Jul13, 2017