NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by LGM Co. Inc. at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on July 28, 2017.

2007 Dodge Nitro 1GKET16S866142151

2006 Chevy Impala 2G1WB58K169416573

2007 VW Jetta 3VWHF71K47M014417

2008 Ford Escape 1FMCU94188KA68339

By virtue of security interest, the above vehicles will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.

Jul13, 2017