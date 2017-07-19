NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

The below listed vehicle will be offered for sale by South Bay Remartketing Services at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on July 28, 2017.

2007 Chrysler 300 2C3KA43R47H731404

By virtue of security interest, the above vehicle will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicle is sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.

Jul20, 2017