NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by Riversedge Investment at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on July 28, 2017.

2006 Chevy Cobalt 1G1AK55F967807182

2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser 3A4FY48B67T509758

By virtue of security interest, the above vehicles will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.

Jul20, 2017