NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by Riversedge Investment at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on August 4, 2017.

2004 Saturn VUE 5GZCZ53404S802104

2002 Chevy Monte Carlo 2G1WX15K929354509

By virtue of security interest, the above vehicles will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.

Jul20, 2017