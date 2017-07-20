NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by LGM Co. Inc. at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on August 4, 2017.

2009 Chevy HHR 3GNCA13B29S553307

2006 Suzuki Grand Vitara JS3TE941364103549

2005 Chrysler T & C 2C4GP44R55R551225

2007 Mitsubishi Outlander JA4MT31X77U007143

2007 Lexus ES 350 JTHBJ46G872075463

2008 Dodge Nitro 1D8GU28K68W126863

2007 Pontiac G6 1G2ZF58B074194531

2011 Jeep Liberty 1J4PN2GK4BW592063

By virtue of security interest, the above vehicles will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.

Jul21, 2017