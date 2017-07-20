Daily Legal News - Public Sales Notices
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by LGM Co. Inc. at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on August 4, 2017.
2009 Chevy HHR 3GNCA13B29S553307
2006 Suzuki Grand Vitara JS3TE941364103549
2005 Chrysler T & C 2C4GP44R55R551225
2007 Mitsubishi Outlander JA4MT31X77U007143
2007 Lexus ES 350 JTHBJ46G872075463
2008 Dodge Nitro 1D8GU28K68W126863
2007 Pontiac G6 1G2ZF58B074194531
2011 Jeep Liberty 1J4PN2GK4BW592063
By virtue of security interest, the above vehicles will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.
Jul21, 2017
