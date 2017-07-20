NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by VRM at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on August 4, 2017.

2008 Chevy Malibu 1G1ZS58N98F130049

2004 Buick Rendezvous 3G5DA03EX4S542041

2008 Dodge Caliber 1B3HB48B28D635317

By virtue of security interest, the above vehicles will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.

