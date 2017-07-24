NOTICE OF AUCTION SALES FOR UNPAID STORAGE

In accordance with provisions of the Uniform Commercial Code, there being due and unpaid storage and/or service charges owed to Iron Mountain and a warehouseman's lien on the property being stored hereinafter described, and due notice having been given to all parties known to claim an interest therein and the time specified in such notice for payment of such having expired, notice is hereby given that such property will be sold at private auction at Iron Mountain, 19200 Treat Road, Walton Hills OH 44146 on U>Tuesday August 15th, 2017 at 11:00am/U>. Auction of goods to continue until all lots are sold. Only authorized users on the customer's account and corporate officers of the customer are eligible to purchase the customer's records at the auction. If you plan on attending the private Auction or have any questions please contact Iron Mountain at 610-495-4972 or 610-495-4961.

The following is a brief description of the property to be auctioned: Personal and business records, and other items that are of a similar nature, stored by the following customers:

RNR CONSULTING 388 S MAIN ST STE 402AKRON, OH 44311-1045

MAJESTIC TITLE 1750 HIGHLAND RD. UNIT 6 TWINSBURG OH 44087

R 1509 OLDE POST RD ASHLAND OH 44805-4437

PREMIRE FINANCIAL PARTNERS 1645 INDIANWOOD CIRCLE SUITE 104MAUMEE OH 43537

PALMETTO MECHANICAL SERVICES PO BOX 105 MASON OH 45040-0105

Jul25Aug1, 2017