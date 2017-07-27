NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by LGM Co. Inc. at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on August 11, 2017.

2007 Nissan Quest 5N1BV28U37N142641

2008 Jeep Patriot 1J8FT28W08D716853

2007 Saturn Aura 1G8ZS57N47F272178

2008 Pontiac Grand Prix 2G2WP582381191877

2008 Hyundai Elantra KMHDU46D38U420617

2009 Cadillac CTS 1G6DG577890114938

By virtue of security interest, the above vehicles will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.

Jul28, 2017