Public Sale

The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by Bridgecrest, at Manheim Auto Auction 4720 Brookpark Rd. Cleveland, OH at 10:00am on October 4th, October 18th and November 1st 2017.

2009 Ford Edge 2FMDK49C39BA46638

2011 Toyota Camry 4T1BF3EK1BU634735

2012 Ford Taurus 1FAHP2DW5CG118460

2012 Chevrolet Sonic 1G1JC5SB6C4221289

2010 Kia Optima KNAGG4A80A5409445

2008 Chrysler Sebring 1C3LC55R08N633318

2010 Toyota Camry 4T4BF3EK5AR067398

2008 Hyundai Santa Fe 5NMSH13E68H203789

2011 Dodge Caliber 1B3CB3HA2BD114343

2011 Kia Sorento 5XYKTDA26BG046808

2012 Fiat 500 3C3CFFBR5CT115554

2006 Gmc Envoy Xl 1GKET66M266123805

2015 Chrysler 200 1C3CCCAB2FN713990

2011 Nissan Sentra 3N1AB6AP8BL713069

2007 Toyota Camry JTNBB46K373037129

2009 Ford Fusion 3FAHP08189R165101

2005 Audi TT TRUWT28NX51007722

2008 Ford Escape 1FMCU93128KA57385

2005 Cadillac Cts 1G6DP567950151380

Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicles for sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold AS IS. Cash not accepted at this location

Sep19, 2017