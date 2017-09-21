NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

The below listed vehicle will be offered for sale by Motor Vehicle Acceptance at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on September 29, 2017.

2000 Pontiac Firebird 2G2FS22K4Y2160704

By virtue of security interest, the above vehicle will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicle is sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.

Sep22, 2017