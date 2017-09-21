NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by LGM Co. Inc. at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on October 6, 2017.

2004 Mercury Mountaineer 4M2ZU86K54ZJ24411

2006 Kia Sorento KNDJD733665593138

2012 Nissan Versa 3N1BC1CP0CK812462

2009 Chevy Cobalt 1G1AS58H797212333

2008 Jeep Patriot 1J8FT28W08D654435

2005 Lincoln Aviator 5LMEU88H75ZJ33790

2007 Dodge Caliber 1B3HB48B27D187384

2008 Pontiac Grand Prix 2G2WP552181107303

2008 Mercury Milan 3MEHM02198R641672

2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee 1J4GR48K15C553872

2007 Hyundai Sonata 5NPEU46F47H156374

2007 Hyundai Tiburon KMHHN66F67U250425

2006 Chevy Uplander 1GNDV23L66D180078

By virtue of security interest, the above vehicles will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.

Sep22, 2017