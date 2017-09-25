Daily Legal News - Public Sales Notices
Public Sale
The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by Bridgecrest, at Manheim Auto Auction 4720 Brookpark Rd. Cleveland, OH at 10:00am on October 4th, October 18th and November 1st 2017.
2009 Ford Edge 2FMDK49C39BA46638
2010 Subaru Forster JF2SH6DC5AH784818
2008 Mercury Milan 3MEHM07Z48R611154
2012 Chevrolet Sonic 1G1JC5SB6C4221289
2010 Kia Optima KNAGG4A80A5409445
2008 Chrysler Sebring 1C3LC55R08N633318
2013 Ford Escape 1FMCU0GX8DUB85168
2010 Toyota Camry 4T4BF3EK5AR067398
2008 Hyundai Santa Fe 5NMSH13E68H203789
2011 Dodge Caliber 1B3CB3HA2BD114343
2011 Kia Sorento 5XYKTDA26BG046808
2012 Fiat 500 3C3CFFBR5CT115554
2006 Gmc Envoy Xl 1GKET66M266123805
2015 Chrysler 200 1C3CCCAB2FN713990
2011 Nissan Sentra 3N1AB6AP8BL713069
2011 Kia Sorento 5XYKT3A10BG035028
2009 Dodge Journey 3D4GH57V19T139367
2013 Volkswagen Jetta 3VWDX7AJ9DM391999
2010 Chevrolet Cobalt 1G1AD1F56A7205180
2009 Volkswagen Passat WVWJK73C39E074977
2008 Ford Fusion 3FAHP08158R120812
2009 Dodge Caliber 1B3HB48A69D222549
2013 Ford Fusion 3FA6P0H9XDR243982
2011 Dodge Nitro 1D4PT2GK3BW590139
2013 Volkswagen Jetta 3VW2K7AJXDM240241
2012 Chevrolet Cruze 1G1PH5SC5C7299730
2011 Ford Taurus 1FAHP2DW0BG114217
2007 Toyota Camry JTNBB46K373037129
2008 Pontiac Solstice 1G2MC35B98Y112611
2005 Audi Tt TRUWT28NX51007722
2008 Ford Escape 1FMCU93128KA57385
2003 Bmw 745li WBAGN63423DR11717
2006 Dodge Durango 1D4HB48N96F180849
2006 Pontiac G6 1G2ZM551364194328
2005 Volkswagen Jetta 3VWSF71KX5M637270
2004 Bmw X5 3.0l 5UXFA13514LU44754
2007 Ford Mustang 1ZVFT80N775330448
Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicles for sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold AS IS. Cash not accepted at this location.
