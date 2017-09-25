Public Sale

The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by Bridgecrest, at Manheim Auto Auction 4720 Brookpark Rd. Cleveland, OH at 10:00am on October 4th, October 18th and November 1st 2017.

2009 Ford Edge 2FMDK49C39BA46638

2010 Subaru Forster JF2SH6DC5AH784818

2008 Mercury Milan 3MEHM07Z48R611154

2012 Chevrolet Sonic 1G1JC5SB6C4221289

2010 Kia Optima KNAGG4A80A5409445

2008 Chrysler Sebring 1C3LC55R08N633318

2013 Ford Escape 1FMCU0GX8DUB85168

2010 Toyota Camry 4T4BF3EK5AR067398

2008 Hyundai Santa Fe 5NMSH13E68H203789

2011 Dodge Caliber 1B3CB3HA2BD114343

2011 Kia Sorento 5XYKTDA26BG046808

2012 Fiat 500 3C3CFFBR5CT115554

2006 Gmc Envoy Xl 1GKET66M266123805

2015 Chrysler 200 1C3CCCAB2FN713990

2011 Nissan Sentra 3N1AB6AP8BL713069

2011 Kia Sorento 5XYKT3A10BG035028

2009 Dodge Journey 3D4GH57V19T139367

2013 Volkswagen Jetta 3VWDX7AJ9DM391999

2010 Chevrolet Cobalt 1G1AD1F56A7205180

2009 Volkswagen Passat WVWJK73C39E074977

2008 Ford Fusion 3FAHP08158R120812

2009 Dodge Caliber 1B3HB48A69D222549

2013 Ford Fusion 3FA6P0H9XDR243982

2011 Dodge Nitro 1D4PT2GK3BW590139

2013 Volkswagen Jetta 3VW2K7AJXDM240241

2012 Chevrolet Cruze 1G1PH5SC5C7299730

2011 Ford Taurus 1FAHP2DW0BG114217

2007 Toyota Camry JTNBB46K373037129

2008 Pontiac Solstice 1G2MC35B98Y112611

2005 Audi Tt TRUWT28NX51007722

2008 Ford Escape 1FMCU93128KA57385

2003 Bmw 745li WBAGN63423DR11717

2006 Dodge Durango 1D4HB48N96F180849

2006 Pontiac G6 1G2ZM551364194328

2005 Volkswagen Jetta 3VWSF71KX5M637270

2004 Bmw X5 3.0l 5UXFA13514LU44754

2007 Ford Mustang 1ZVFT80N775330448

Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicles for sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold AS IS. Cash not accepted at this location.

Sep26, 2017