Public Sale

The below listed vehicle will be offered for sale by Eaton Family Credit Union, at Manheim Auto Auction 4720 Brookpark Rd. Cleveland, OH at 10:00am on October 18th 2017.

2009 Acura TL 19UUA96569A001250

Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicles for sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold AS IS. Cash not accepted at this location.

Sep27, 2017