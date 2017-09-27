NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by LGM Co. Inc. at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on October 13, 2017.

2010 Chevy Cobalt 1G1AB5F55A7106136

2008 Saab 9-7X 5S3ET13S482801346

2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser 3A8FY58B56T243409

2007 Mercury Milan 3MEHM08177R664938

2012 VW Jetta 3VW2K7AJ5CM331190

2011 Ford Fusion 3FAHP0JA0BR236906

2009 Pontiac Vibe 5Y2SP67899Z400845

2008 Chevy Impala 2G1WB55K881303838

2008 Chevy Impala 2G1WB58K089248766

2011 Kia Optima KNAGM4A72B5110086

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan 2D4RN4DE9AR326153

By virtue of security interest, the above vehicles will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.

Sep28, 2017