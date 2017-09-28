Public Sale

The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by Professional Financial Services, at Manheim Auto Auction 4720 Brookpark Rd. Cleveland, OH at 10:00am on October 18th 2017.

2004 Ford F150 1FTPW14584KD07323

2009 Volkswagen Passat WVWJK73CX9P034383

2009 Pontiac G6 1G2ZG57B194129754

2009 Nissan Altima 1G2ZG57B194129754

2008 Saturn Outlook 5GZER13768J210794

2008 Mercury Mariner 4M2CU81148KJ42353

2004 Landrover Discovery SALTW19414A857265

2006 Chevrolet Impala 2G1WC581469185981

Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicles for sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold AS IS. Cash not accepted at this location.

Sep29, 2017