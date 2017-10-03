NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

The below listed vehicle will be offered for sale by Motor Vehicle Acceptance at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on October 13, 2017.

2015 Chevy Impala 2G1WB5E37F1152156

By virtue of security interest, the above vehicle will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicle is sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.

Oct4, 2017