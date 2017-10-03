Daily Legal News - Public Sales Notices
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by Clearview Federal Credit Union at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on October 13, 2017.
2010 Honda Civic 2HGFA1F59AH540896
2011 Ford Focus 1FAHP3FN2BW163306
2011 Kia Sorento 5XYKTCA18BG143204
2011 Mitsubishi Galant 4A32B2FF9BE020065
2016 Ford F-150 1FTFX1EFXGFA36245
2013 Hyundai Sonata 5NPEB4AC7DH655149
2011 Hyundai Sonata 5NPEB4AC1BH151614
By virtue of security interest, the above vehicles will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.
Oct4, 2017
