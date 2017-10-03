NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by Clearview Federal Credit Union at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on October 13, 2017.

2010 Honda Civic 2HGFA1F59AH540896

2011 Ford Focus 1FAHP3FN2BW163306

2011 Kia Sorento 5XYKTCA18BG143204

2011 Mitsubishi Galant 4A32B2FF9BE020065

2016 Ford F-150 1FTFX1EFXGFA36245

2013 Hyundai Sonata 5NPEB4AC7DH655149

2011 Hyundai Sonata 5NPEB4AC1BH151614

By virtue of security interest, the above vehicles will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.

Oct4, 2017