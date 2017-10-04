NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by Greater Pittsburgh Police Federal Credit Union at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on October 13, 2017.

2016 Chevy Cruze 1G1PB55G8G7141568

2016 Yamaha ATV Grizzly 5Y4AM93Y9GA102777

By virtue of security interest, the above vehicles will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.

Oct5, 2017