Cuyahoga County Foreclosure Auction.

Case # CV-16-862334. U.S. Bank National Assoc Etc. vs. Patricia M. Gibson, et al. The address is 27401 Bagley Rd. Olmsted Falls, Oh 44138. Olmsted township. See U>www.OhioSheriffSales.com/U> for full info and legal description. Bids will be accepted only through said website. Bidding will open a minimum of 7 days prior to the auction ending onWed. Nov. 1 at Noon. The deposit shall be $5,000. The purchaser shall be responsible for those costs, allowances, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover.

Oct6-13-20, 2017