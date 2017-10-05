Daily Legal News - Public Sales Notices
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by Marion Community Credit Union at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on October 20, 2017.
2004 Honda Pilot 2HKYF187X4H538335
2017 Dodge Ram 1500 3C6RR7LT8HG599370
By virtue of security interest, the above vehicles will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.
Oct6, 2017
