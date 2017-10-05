NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by Marion Community Credit Union at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on October 20, 2017.

2004 Honda Pilot 2HKYF187X4H538335

2017 Dodge Ram 1500 3C6RR7LT8HG599370

By virtue of security interest, the above vehicles will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.

Oct6, 2017