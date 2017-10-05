NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by Heritage Acceptance at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on October 20, 2017.

2009 Nissan Altima 1N4AL21E79C172061

2011 Ford Fusion 3FAHP0JA5BR183426

By virtue of security interest, the above vehicles will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.

Oct6, 2017