NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by Security Auto Loans at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on October 20, 2017.

2007 Chrysler Sebring 1C3LC66K17N536361

2008 Mazda 3 JM1BK12F481782657

2004 Mazda Tribute 4F2YZ94194KM23394

By virtue of security interest, the above vehicles will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.

Oct6, 2017