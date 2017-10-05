NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by LGM Co. Inc. at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on October 20, 2017.

2009 Chevy HHR 3GNCA23B79S548478

2009 Hyundai KMHDU46D99U794179

2008 Pontiac Grand Prix 2G2WP552481128310

2006 Nissan Sentra 3N1CB51D26L570621

2013 Chevy Impala 2G1WB5E32D1162140

2008 Chevy Cobalt 1G1AK18F287280772

2011 Chevy Impala 2G1WG5EK1B1227209

2011 Chevy Taverse 1GNKVGED7BJ150321

2012 Nissan Maxima 1N4AA5AP7CC847794

2008 Suquki SX4 Crossover JS2YB417585102852

2011 Chevy Malibu 1G1ZC5E11BF318599

2013 Ford Fiesta 3FADP4EJ5DM206574

2006 Chevy Monte Carlo 2G1WK151369234278

By virtue of security interest, the above vehicles will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.

Oct6, 2017