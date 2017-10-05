NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by KGK Enterprises at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on Octobr 20, 2017.

2005 Chrysler T&C 2C4GP44R35R216156

2005 Hyundai Elantra KMHDN56D85U139072

By virtue of security interest, the above vehicles will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.

Oct6, 2017