Public Sale

The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by First Bank of Ohio, at Manheim Auto Auction 4720 Brookpark Rd. Cleveland, OH at 10:00am on October 18th, 2017.

2001 F250 XLT 1FTNX21S61EA76775

2005 Chevrolet Equinox 2CNDL73F156010757

2007 Cadillac SRX 1GYEE637370125422

2008 Mazda 3 JM1BK32F381123867

2003 Infiniti FX35 JNRAS08W93X200314

2010 Chevrolet Traverse 1GNLVFED8AS149847

Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicles for sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold AS IS. Cash not accepted at this location.

Oct10, 2017