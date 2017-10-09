Daily Legal News - Public Sales Notices
Public Sale
The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by First Bank of Ohio, at Manheim Auto Auction 4720 Brookpark Rd. Cleveland, OH at 10:00am on October 18th, 2017.
2001 F250 XLT 1FTNX21S61EA76775
2005 Chevrolet Equinox 2CNDL73F156010757
2007 Cadillac SRX 1GYEE637370125422
2008 Mazda 3 JM1BK32F381123867
2003 Infiniti FX35 JNRAS08W93X200314
2010 Chevrolet Traverse 1GNLVFED8AS149847
Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicles for sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold AS IS. Cash not accepted at this location.
Oct10, 2017
