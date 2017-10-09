Public Sale

The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by Bridgecrest, at Manheim Auto Auction 4720 Brookpark Rd. Cleveland, OH at 10:00am on October 18th, October 25th, November 1st and November 15th 2017.

2012 Toyota Yaris JTDKTUD31CD521947

2013 Ford Fusion 3FA6P0H70DR286628

2010 Toyota Camry 4T4BF3EK5AR067398

2012 Fiat 500 3C3CFFBR5CT115554

2011 Nissan Sentra 3N1AB6AP8BL713069

2013 Ford Focus 1FADP3F27DL296930

2013 Hyundai Elantra 5NPDH4AE1DH412223

2014 Hyundai Accent KMHCT4AE6EU668564

2008 Chevrolet 1500 1GCEK14X18Z184837

2010 Bmw 328xi WBAPK5C52AA652432

2013 Kia Rio KNADM4A36D6282845

2006 Mitsubishi Endeavor 4A4MN21S16E074367

2011 Kia Soul KNDJT2A20B7311137

2006 Hummer H3 5GTDN136368176018

2007 Nissan Murano JN8AZ08W17W662958

2014 Kia Forte KNAFK4A69E5142322

2012 Chevrolet Malibu 1G1ZE5EU0CF184027

2013 Ford Escape 1FMCU0G91DUB16260

2009 Chevrolet Malibu V6 1G1ZK577194209750

2013 Hyundai Elantra KMHDH4AEXDU526156

2011 Ford Fiesta 3FADP4BJ3BM200385

2010 Dodge Journey 3D4PG5FVXAT165443

2010 Buick Lacrosse 1G4GE5EV6AF198286

2012 Dodge Avenger 1C3CDZCB2CN194951

2013 Subaru Legacy 4S3BMCA61D3011742

2006 Gmc Envoy 1GKDT13S762331932

2014 Toyota Camry 4T1BF1FK3EU361191

2007 Toyota Camry JTNBB46K373037129

2006 Acura Tl 19UUA66266A015603

2005 Mini Cooper WMWRE33475TD92344

2004 Bmw X5 3.0l 5UXFA13514LU44754

2009 Volkswagen Jetta 3VWRZ71K19M080938

2007 Hyundai Veracruz KM8NU73C87U011125

2007 Saturn Aura 1G8ZS57N07F298339

2004 Dodge Dakota 1D7GL12K44S706351

2011 Chevrolet Traverse 1GNKRFED9BJ324193

2006 Jeep Gr Cherokee 1J4HR58N26C239282

Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicles for sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold AS IS. Cash not accepted at this location.

Oct10, 2017