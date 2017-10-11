Cuyahoga CountyForeclosure Auction.

Case# CV-15-852830. Century Federal Credit Union vs. James A. Bartlebaugh, et al. The address is 3724 W. 139th St. Cleveland, Oh 44111. See U>www.OhioSheriffSales.com/U> for full info and legal description. Bids will be accepted only through said website. Opening bid is $15,554. Bidding will open a minimum of 7 days prior to the auction ending on Wed. Nov. 8 at Noon. The deposit shall be $5,000. The purchaser shall be responsible for those costs, allowances, and taxes that the proceeds of the sale are insufficient to cover.

Oct12-19-26, 2017