NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by LGM Co. Inc. at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on October 27, 2017.

2009 Buick Lucerne 1G4HD57M49U133777

2005 Chevy Equinox 2CNDL23F356134922

2009 Pontiac G6 1G2ZG57B894129881

2005 Pontiac Aztek 3G7DA03E45S527091

2009 Dodge Caliber 1B3HB48AX9D103600

2005 Dodge Grand Caravan 2D4GP44L25R431638

2005 Chrysler 300 2C3JA53G05H597522

2005 Ford Escape 1FMYU92Z85KC22297

2004 Volvo XC90 YV1CZ59H741097958

2005 Chevy Trailblazer 1GNDT13S852230660

2015 Kia Rio KNADM4A31F6429589

2009 Chevy Aveos KL1TD66E19B620159

2010 Chevy Equinox 2CNALDEW4A6343382

2001 Chevy Cavalier 1G1JC524417418958

2008 Saturn Vue 3GSCL33P58S731336

2008 Chevy Malibu 1G1ZJ57718F253639

2005 Ford Focus 1FAFP53U15A206100

2007 Saturn Aura 1G8ZS57NX7F187250

2004 Chevy Trailblazer 1GNET16S346127301

2006 Chrysler T & C 2A8GP64L96R620032

2007 Ford Five Hundred 1FAHP24177G133830

By virtue of security interest, the above vehicles will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.

Oct13, 2017