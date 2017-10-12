Daily Legal News - Public Sales Notices
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
The below listed vehicles will be offered for sale by LGM Co. Inc. at The Greater Cleveland Auto Auction, 5801 Engle Road, Cleveland, Ohio at 10:00 A.M. on October 27, 2017.
2009 Buick Lucerne 1G4HD57M49U133777
2005 Chevy Equinox 2CNDL23F356134922
2009 Pontiac G6 1G2ZG57B894129881
2005 Pontiac Aztek 3G7DA03E45S527091
2009 Dodge Caliber 1B3HB48AX9D103600
2005 Dodge Grand Caravan 2D4GP44L25R431638
2005 Chrysler 300 2C3JA53G05H597522
2005 Ford Escape 1FMYU92Z85KC22297
2004 Volvo XC90 YV1CZ59H741097958
2005 Chevy Trailblazer 1GNDT13S852230660
2015 Kia Rio KNADM4A31F6429589
2009 Chevy Aveos KL1TD66E19B620159
2010 Chevy Equinox 2CNALDEW4A6343382
2001 Chevy Cavalier 1G1JC524417418958
2008 Saturn Vue 3GSCL33P58S731336
2008 Chevy Malibu 1G1ZJ57718F253639
2005 Ford Focus 1FAFP53U15A206100
2007 Saturn Aura 1G8ZS57NX7F187250
2004 Chevy Trailblazer 1GNET16S346127301
2006 Chrysler T & C 2A8GP64L96R620032
2007 Ford Five Hundred 1FAHP24177G133830
By virtue of security interest, the above vehicles will be offered for sale. Seller reserves the right to withdraw vehicle from sale if adequate bids are not received. Vehicles are sold as is. Terms, cash and bank-certified funds.
Oct13, 2017
