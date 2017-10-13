Cuyahoga County Foreclosure Auction.

Case# CV-14-823663. Hudson City Savings Bank, FSB vs Vivian J. Trimmer aka Vivian Jane Trimmer, et al. The address of the property to be sold is 6847 York Road Parma Heights OH 44130. Bidding will only be available at www.Auction.com opening on 11/7/2017 at 11:00 AM for a minimum of 7 days. The deposit required is $5,000.00In the event the highest bidder fails to timely perform, a second sale shall be scheduled for bidding to open on 11/21/2017 at 11:00 AM for a minimum of 7 days. To view photos, property reports and all sale details for this property visit www.Auction.com and enter the Search Code CV-14-823663 into the search bar.

Oct14-21-28, 2017