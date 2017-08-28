Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures - Index Page
About your information and the public record.
|
Case: 872126
Sale Date: Monday August 28, 2017
Second Sale Date: Monday September 11, 2017
Appraisal: $185,000.00
Min Bid: $123,334.00
Plaintiff: DiTech Financial LLC, f.k.a. Green Tree Servicing LLC
Plaintiff's Attorney
Reimer Law Co.
30455 Solon Road
Solon OH 44139
Defendant: Pierre Woods
Property Address
33320 Cromwell DriveSolon, Ohio 44139
|
Case: 855800
Sale Date: Monday August 28, 2017
Second Sale Date: Monday September 11, 2017
Appraisal: $140,000.00
Min Bid: $93,334.00
Plaintiff: HSBC Bank USA, N.A., as Indenture Trustee for the Registered Noteholders of Renaissance Home Equity Loan Trust 2006-3
Defendant: Bernard K. Watkins
Property Address
21900 Rye RoadShaker Heights, Ohio 44122
|
Case: 873406
Sale Date: Monday August 28, 2017
Second Sale Date: Monday September 11, 2017
Appraisal: $15,000.00
Min Bid: $10,000.00
Plaintiff: South Park Manor Condominiums Unit Owners’ Association
Plaintiff's Attorney
Kaman & Cusimano, LLC
50 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant: Secunda Williams
Property Address
13800 Fairhill Road #114Shaker Heights, Ohio 44120
|
Case: 864226
Sale Date: Monday August 28, 2017
Second Sale Date: Monday September 11, 2017
Appraisal: $100,000.00
Min Bid: $66,667.00
Plaintiff: Mid America Mortgage, Inc.
Plaintiff's Attorney
Keith D. Weiner & Assoc. Co LPA
75 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant: John Scott IV
Property Address
4894 Gleeten RoadRichmond Heights, Ohio 44143
|
Case: 862486
Sale Date: Monday August 28, 2017
Second Sale Date: Monday September 11, 2017
Appraisal: $45,000.00
Min Bid: $30,000.00
Plaintiff: U.S. Bank National Association SBM to U.S. Bank National Association ND
Plaintiff's Attorney
Laurito & Laurito
7550 Paragon Road
Dayton OH 45459
Defendant: Lloyd Robinson, a.k.a. Lloyd J. Robinson
Property Address
288 Richmond RoadRichmond Heights, Ohio 44143
|
Case: 865784
Sale Date: Monday August 28, 2017
Second Sale Date: Monday September 11, 2017
Appraisal: $130,000.00
Min Bid: $86,667.00
Plaintiff: HSBC Bank USA, N.A., as Trustee on Behalf of ACE Securities Corp. Home Equity Loan Trust and for the Registered Holders of ACE Securities Corp. Home Equity Loan Trust
Plaintiff's Attorney
Law Office of John D. Clunk
4500 Courthouse Blvd.
Stow OH 44224
Defendant: Dale J. Hrach
Property Address
1923 Fay DriveParma, Ohio 44134
|
Case: 874935
Sale Date: Monday August 28, 2017
Second Sale Date: Monday September 11, 2017
Appraisal: $60,000.00
Min Bid: $40,000.00
Plaintiff: James B. Nutter & Company
Plaintiff's Attorney
Law Office of John D. Clunk
4500 Courthouse Blvd.
Stow OH 44224
Defendant: Barbara Dunn
Property Address
3807 Wood AvenueParma, Ohio 44134
|
Case: 839663
Sale Date: Monday August 28, 2017
Second Sale Date: Monday September 11, 2017
Appraisal: $70,000.00
Min Bid: $46,667.00
Plaintiff: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Trustee for Carrington Mortgage Loan Trust, Series 2006-FRET Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates
Defendant: Elizabeth A. Caton
Property Address
6206 Luelda AvenueParma, Ohio 44129
|
Case: 873346
Sale Date: Monday August 28, 2017
Second Sale Date: Monday September 11, 2017
Appraisal: $50,000.00
Min Bid: $33,334.00
Plaintiff: U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, in Trust for Registered Holders of First Franklin Mortgage Loan Trust, Mortgage Loan Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2007-FF2
Plaintiff's Attorney
Manley Deas Kochalski, LLC
P.O. Box 165028
Columbus OH 43216
Defendant: Robert A. Early
Property Address
7910 Jameson AvenueParma, Ohio 44129
|
Case: 856551
Sale Date: Monday August 28, 2017
Second Sale Date: Monday September 11, 2017
Appraisal: $225,000.00
Min Bid: $150,000.00
Plaintiff: Pennymac Loan Services, LLC
Plaintiff's Attorney
Lerner Sampson & Rothfuss
120 East Fourth Street
Cincinnati OH 45202
Defendant: Terrence L. Denton
Property Address
6172 Whitetail RunOakwood, Ohio
|
Case: 876760
Sale Date: Monday August 28, 2017
Second Sale Date: Monday September 11, 2017
Appraisal: $100,000.00
Min Bid: $66,667.00
Plaintiff: Deutsche Bank National Trust Company as Trustee for Soundview Home Loan Trust 2006-WF2, Asset-Backed Certifiates, Series 2006-WF2 MAC# 7801-013
Plaintiff's Attorney
Lerner Sampson & Rothfuss
120 E. 4th St.
Cincinnati OH 45202
Defendant: Roy Hutchinson, a.k.a. Roy Hutchinson, Jr.
Property Address
6500 Peeper Hollow LaneMayfield Heights, Ohio 44124
|
Case: 860408
Sale Date: Monday August 28, 2017
Second Sale Date: Monday September 11, 2017
Appraisal: $130,000.00
Min Bid: $86,667.00
Plaintiff: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
Plaintiff's Attorney
Manley Deas Kochalski LLC
230 West Huron Road
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant: John C. Gregorio
Property Address
1650 Hawthorne DriveMayfield Heights, Ohio 44124
|
Case: 864621
Sale Date: Monday August 28, 2017
Second Sale Date: Monday September 11, 2017
Appraisal: $60,000.00
Min Bid: $40,000.00
Plaintiff: HSBC Bank USA, N.A., as Trustee for the Registered Holders of ACE Securities Corp. Home Equity Loan Trust, Series 2004-IN1, Asset Backed Pass-Through Certificates
Defendant: Sandra Gonzalez
Property Address
1285 Lander RoadMayfield Heights, Ohio 44124
|
Case: 866409
Sale Date: Monday August 28, 2017
Second Sale Date: Monday September 11, 2017
Appraisal: $20,000.00
Min Bid: $13,334.00
Plaintiff: Deutsche Bank National Trust Company as Trustee for Ameriquest Mortgage Securities Inc., Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2004-R9
Defendant: Steven T. Peterson
Property Address
5670 Jefferson AvenueMaple Heights, Ohio 44137
|
Case: 863417
Sale Date: Monday August 28, 2017
Second Sale Date: Monday September 11, 2017
Appraisal: $40,000.00
Min Bid: $26,667.00
Plaintiff: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
Plaintiff's Attorney
Manley Deas Kochalski, LLC
P.O. Box 165028
Columbus OH 43216
Defendant: Mark A. Walker
Property Address
18208 Dalewood AvenueMaple Heights, Ohio 44137
|
Case: 863918
Sale Date: Monday August 28, 2017
Second Sale Date: Monday September 11, 2017
Appraisal: $35,000.00
Min Bid: $23,334.00
Plaintiff: Bank of America, N.A.
Plaintiff's Attorney
Manley Deas Kochalski, LLC
P.O. Box 165028
Columbus OH 43216
Defendant: Tiandre R. Hudson-Jones, a.k.a. Tiandrea Hudson
Property Address
5255 Erwin StreetMaple Heights, Ohio 44137
|
Case: 873306
Sale Date: Monday August 28, 2017
Second Sale Date: Monday September 11, 2017
Appraisal: $21,000.00
Min Bid: $14,000.00
Plaintiff: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
Plaintiff's Attorney
Lerner, Sampson & Rothfuss, LPA
120 East Fourth Street
Cincinnati OH 45202
Defendant: Donnell N. Cooper
Property Address
18890 Raymond StreetMaple Heights, Ohio 44137
|
Case: 873538
Sale Date: Monday August 28, 2017
Second Sale Date: Monday September 11, 2017
Appraisal: $35,000.00
Min Bid: $23,334.00
Plaintiff: Huntington National Bank
Plaintiff's Attorney
Reimer Law Co.
30455 Solon Road
Solon OH 44139
Defendant: Bettina S. Brown
Property Address
5218 Joseph StreetMaple Heights, Ohio 44137
|
Case: 857149
Sale Date: Monday August 28, 2017
Second Sale Date: Monday September 11, 2017
Appraisal: $30,000.00
Min Bid: $20,000.00
Plaintiff: Midfirst Bank
Plaintiff's Attorney
Lerner, Sampson & Rothfuss, LPA
120 East Fourth Street
Cincinnati OH 45202
Defendant: Travena R. Golliday, a.k.a. Travena R. Farrow
Property Address
5137 Anthony StreetMaple Heights, Ohio 44137
|
Case: 876189
Sale Date: Monday August 28, 2017
Second Sale Date: Monday September 11, 2017
Appraisal: $30,000.00
Min Bid: $20,000.00
Plaintiff: DLJ Mortgage Capital, Inc.
Plaintiff's Attorney
Law Office of John D. Clunk
4500 Courthouse Blvd.
Stow OH 44224
Defendant: Gregory A. Williams
Property Address
17233 Mapleboro AvenueMaple Heights, Ohio 44137
|
Case: 862572
Sale Date: Monday August 28, 2017
Second Sale Date: Monday September 11, 2017
Appraisal: $150,000.00
Min Bid: $100,000.00
Plaintiff: Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, d.b.a. Christiana Trust, not Individually but as Trustee for Carlsbad Funding Mortgage Trust
Plaintiff's Attorney
Manley Deas Kochalski, LLC
1555 Lake Shore Drive
Columbus OH 43204
Defendant: Daniel J. Debick
Property Address
5220 Hickory DriveLyndhurst, Ohio 44124
About your information and the public record.