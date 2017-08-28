Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures - Index Page

About your information and the public record.

Sheriff´s Sales Foreclosures filed in Cuyahoga County Ohio
Case: 872126

Sale Date: Monday August 28, 2017

Second Sale Date: Monday September 11, 2017

Appraisal: $185,000.00

Min Bid: $123,334.00

Plaintiff: DiTech Financial LLC, f.k.a. Green Tree Servicing LLC

Plaintiff's Attorney
F. Peter Costello
Reimer Law Co.
30455 Solon Road
Solon OH 44139

Defendant: Pierre Woods

Property Address
33320 Cromwell Drive
Solon, Ohio 44139

Case: 855800

Sale Date: Monday August 28, 2017

Second Sale Date: Monday September 11, 2017

Appraisal: $140,000.00

Min Bid: $93,334.00

Plaintiff: HSBC Bank USA, N.A., as Indenture Trustee for the Registered Noteholders of Renaissance Home Equity Loan Trust 2006-3

Plaintiff's Attorney
Carrie Lynn Davis
Reisenfeld & Associates
3962 Red Bank Rd
Cincinnati OH 45227

Defendant: Bernard K. Watkins

Property Address
21900 Rye Road
Shaker Heights, Ohio 44122

Case: 873406

Sale Date: Monday August 28, 2017

Second Sale Date: Monday September 11, 2017

Appraisal: $15,000.00

Min Bid: $10,000.00

Plaintiff: South Park Manor Condominiums Unit Owners’ Association

Plaintiff's Attorney
Rachel Marie Kuhn
Kaman & Cusimano, LLC
50 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant: Secunda Williams

Property Address
13800 Fairhill Road #114
Shaker Heights, Ohio 44120

Case: 864226

Sale Date: Monday August 28, 2017

Second Sale Date: Monday September 11, 2017

Appraisal: $100,000.00

Min Bid: $66,667.00

Plaintiff: Mid America Mortgage, Inc.

Plaintiff's Attorney
Christian Eric Niklas
Keith D. Weiner & Assoc. Co LPA
75 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant: John Scott IV

Property Address
4894 Gleeten Road
Richmond Heights, Ohio 44143

Case: 862486

Sale Date: Monday August 28, 2017

Second Sale Date: Monday September 11, 2017

Appraisal: $45,000.00

Min Bid: $30,000.00

Plaintiff: U.S. Bank National Association SBM to U.S. Bank National Association ND

Plaintiff's Attorney
Joshua James Epling
Laurito & Laurito
7550 Paragon Road
Dayton OH 45459

Defendant: Lloyd Robinson, a.k.a. Lloyd J. Robinson

Property Address
288 Richmond Road
Richmond Heights, Ohio 44143

Case: 865784

Sale Date: Monday August 28, 2017

Second Sale Date: Monday September 11, 2017

Appraisal: $130,000.00

Min Bid: $86,667.00

Plaintiff: HSBC Bank USA, N.A., as Trustee on Behalf of ACE Securities Corp. Home Equity Loan Trust and for the Registered Holders of ACE Securities Corp. Home Equity Loan Trust

Plaintiff's Attorney
Charles Vincent Gasior
Law Office of John D. Clunk
4500 Courthouse Blvd.
Stow OH 44224

Defendant: Dale J. Hrach

Property Address
1923 Fay Drive
Parma, Ohio 44134

Case: 874935

Sale Date: Monday August 28, 2017

Second Sale Date: Monday September 11, 2017

Appraisal: $60,000.00

Min Bid: $40,000.00

Plaintiff: James B. Nutter & Company

Plaintiff's Attorney
Charles Vincent Gasior
Law Office of John D. Clunk
4500 Courthouse Blvd.
Stow OH 44224

Defendant: Barbara Dunn

Property Address
3807 Wood Avenue
Parma, Ohio 44134

Case: 839663

Sale Date: Monday August 28, 2017

Second Sale Date: Monday September 11, 2017

Appraisal: $70,000.00

Min Bid: $46,667.00

Plaintiff: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Trustee for Carrington Mortgage Loan Trust, Series 2006-FRET Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates

Plaintiff's Attorney
Carrie Lynn Davis
Reisenfeld & Associates
3962 Red Bank Rd
Cincinnati OH 45227

Defendant: Elizabeth A. Caton

Property Address
6206 Luelda Avenue
Parma, Ohio 44129

Case: 873346

Sale Date: Monday August 28, 2017

Second Sale Date: Monday September 11, 2017

Appraisal: $50,000.00

Min Bid: $33,334.00

Plaintiff: U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, in Trust for Registered Holders of First Franklin Mortgage Loan Trust, Mortgage Loan Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2007-FF2

Plaintiff's Attorney
Justin Marshall Ritch
Manley Deas Kochalski, LLC
P.O. Box 165028
Columbus OH 43216

Defendant: Robert A. Early

Property Address
7910 Jameson Avenue
Parma, Ohio 44129

Case: 856551

Sale Date: Monday August 28, 2017

Second Sale Date: Monday September 11, 2017

Appraisal: $225,000.00

Min Bid: $150,000.00

Plaintiff: Pennymac Loan Services, LLC

Plaintiff's Attorney
Richard Mark Rothfuss
Lerner Sampson & Rothfuss
120 East Fourth Street
Cincinnati OH 45202

Defendant: Terrence L. Denton

Property Address
6172 Whitetail Run
Oakwood, Ohio

Case: 876760

Sale Date: Monday August 28, 2017

Second Sale Date: Monday September 11, 2017

Appraisal: $100,000.00

Min Bid: $66,667.00

Plaintiff: Deutsche Bank National Trust Company as Trustee for Soundview Home Loan Trust 2006-WF2, Asset-Backed Certifiates, Series 2006-WF2 MAC# 7801-013

Plaintiff's Attorney
Amanda Beth Romanello
Lerner Sampson & Rothfuss
120 E. 4th St.
Cincinnati OH 45202

Defendant: Roy Hutchinson, a.k.a. Roy Hutchinson, Jr.

Property Address
6500 Peeper Hollow Lane
Mayfield Heights, Ohio 44124

Case: 860408

Sale Date: Monday August 28, 2017

Second Sale Date: Monday September 11, 2017

Appraisal: $130,000.00

Min Bid: $86,667.00

Plaintiff: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

Plaintiff's Attorney
John Eli Codrea
Manley Deas Kochalski LLC
230 West Huron Road
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant: John C. Gregorio

Property Address
1650 Hawthorne Drive
Mayfield Heights, Ohio 44124

Case: 864621

Sale Date: Monday August 28, 2017

Second Sale Date: Monday September 11, 2017

Appraisal: $60,000.00

Min Bid: $40,000.00

Plaintiff: HSBC Bank USA, N.A., as Trustee for the Registered Holders of ACE Securities Corp. Home Equity Loan Trust, Series 2004-IN1, Asset Backed Pass-Through Certificates

Plaintiff's Attorney
Carrie Lynn Davis
Reisenfeld & Associates
3962 Red Bank Rd
Cincinnati OH 45227

Defendant: Sandra Gonzalez

Property Address
1285 Lander Road
Mayfield Heights, Ohio 44124

Case: 866409

Sale Date: Monday August 28, 2017

Second Sale Date: Monday September 11, 2017

Appraisal: $20,000.00

Min Bid: $13,334.00

Plaintiff: Deutsche Bank National Trust Company as Trustee for Ameriquest Mortgage Securities Inc., Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2004-R9

Plaintiff's Attorney
Carrie Lynn Davis
Reisenfeld & Associates
3962 Red Bank Rd
Cincinnati OH 45227

Defendant: Steven T. Peterson

Property Address
5670 Jefferson Avenue
Maple Heights, Ohio 44137

Case: 863417

Sale Date: Monday August 28, 2017

Second Sale Date: Monday September 11, 2017

Appraisal: $40,000.00

Min Bid: $26,667.00

Plaintiff: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

Plaintiff's Attorney
Justin Marshall Ritch
Manley Deas Kochalski, LLC
P.O. Box 165028
Columbus OH 43216

Defendant: Mark A. Walker

Property Address
18208 Dalewood Avenue
Maple Heights, Ohio 44137

Case: 863918

Sale Date: Monday August 28, 2017

Second Sale Date: Monday September 11, 2017

Appraisal: $35,000.00

Min Bid: $23,334.00

Plaintiff: Bank of America, N.A.

Plaintiff's Attorney
Justin Marshall Ritch
Manley Deas Kochalski, LLC
P.O. Box 165028
Columbus OH 43216

Defendant: Tiandre R. Hudson-Jones, a.k.a. Tiandrea Hudson

Property Address
5255 Erwin Street
Maple Heights, Ohio 44137

Case: 873306

Sale Date: Monday August 28, 2017

Second Sale Date: Monday September 11, 2017

Appraisal: $21,000.00

Min Bid: $14,000.00

Plaintiff: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

Plaintiff's Attorney
Kerri Nunley Bruckner
Lerner, Sampson & Rothfuss, LPA
120 East Fourth Street
Cincinnati OH 45202

Defendant: Donnell N. Cooper

Property Address
18890 Raymond Street
Maple Heights, Ohio 44137

Case: 873538

Sale Date: Monday August 28, 2017

Second Sale Date: Monday September 11, 2017

Appraisal: $35,000.00

Min Bid: $23,334.00

Plaintiff: Huntington National Bank

Plaintiff's Attorney
Dean Kenneth Hegyes
Reimer Law Co.
30455 Solon Road
Solon OH 44139

Defendant: Bettina S. Brown

Property Address
5218 Joseph Street
Maple Heights, Ohio 44137

Case: 857149

Sale Date: Monday August 28, 2017

Second Sale Date: Monday September 11, 2017

Appraisal: $30,000.00

Min Bid: $20,000.00

Plaintiff: Midfirst Bank

Plaintiff's Attorney
Kerri Nunley Bruckner
Lerner, Sampson & Rothfuss, LPA
120 East Fourth Street
Cincinnati OH 45202

Defendant: Travena R. Golliday, a.k.a. Travena R. Farrow

Property Address
5137 Anthony Street
Maple Heights, Ohio 44137

Case: 876189

Sale Date: Monday August 28, 2017

Second Sale Date: Monday September 11, 2017

Appraisal: $30,000.00

Min Bid: $20,000.00

Plaintiff: DLJ Mortgage Capital, Inc.

Plaintiff's Attorney
Charles Vincent Gasior
Law Office of John D. Clunk
4500 Courthouse Blvd.
Stow OH 44224

Defendant: Gregory A. Williams

Property Address
17233 Mapleboro Avenue
Maple Heights, Ohio 44137

Case: 862572

Sale Date: Monday August 28, 2017

Second Sale Date: Monday September 11, 2017

Appraisal: $150,000.00

Min Bid: $100,000.00

Plaintiff: Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, d.b.a. Christiana Trust, not Individually but as Trustee for Carlsbad Funding Mortgage Trust

Plaintiff's Attorney
Matthew John Richardson
Manley Deas Kochalski, LLC
1555 Lake Shore Drive
Columbus OH 43204

Defendant: Daniel J. Debick

Property Address
5220 Hickory Drive
Lyndhurst, Ohio 44124

