DID YOU KNOW... you could buy these records in bulk? If you would like a quote on a receiving these records in bulk in a format compatible with your favorite spreadsheet program, please fill out the form below or contact Daily Legal News at lisa@dln.com

There is a one-time setup fee of $50 to start the service, and we charge 12-1/2 cents per record for each case we send. Custom searches are available (if you only want specific zip codes, for instance) at 15 cents per record.