Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
ABUHAMDEH, HAMZA A. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.08000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
116.00 
Legal Frontage
30.00 
Average Depth
116 
Lot Square Ft.
3480 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
HS 
 