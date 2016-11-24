Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
NOBLE, RICKY L. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.30800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
121.00 
Legal Frontage
117.00 
Average Depth
121 
Lot Square Ft.
13437 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 