Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures

Map

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
 
Water
 
Gas
 
Sewer
 
Electricity
 
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
SI 
Zoning Use
IND- 
Tax Disrtict
10 
Use Area
34291 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
MEDIUM MFG/ ASSEMBLY 
Neighborhood
52072 
Total Buildings
Acreage
1.85800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
0.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
80934 
Lot Shape
IRR 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1947
Effective Age
1952
Exterior Walls
B/C
Floor Area
3864
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
UNH
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
17
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
17
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
18

Building Use

Area
3864
Use Description
INDUST-MFCTR
Description
1ST

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1950
Effective Age
1954
Exterior Walls
CB
Floor Area
10544
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
UNH
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
0
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
14

Building Use

Area
10544
Use Description
INDUST-MFCTR
Description
1ST

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1986
Effective Age
1986
Exterior Walls
B/C
Floor Area
6480
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
UNH
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
0
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
14

Building Use

Area
6480
Use Description
INDUST-MFCTR
Description
1ST

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1986
Effective Age
1986
Exterior Walls
CBM
Floor Area
10687
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
UNH
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
0
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
16

Building Use

Area
10687
Use Description
INDUST-MFCTR
Description
1ST
