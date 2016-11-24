Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures
About your information and the public record.
Map
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
-
- Class
- I
- Road Type
-
- Water
-
- Gas
-
- Sewer
-
- Electricity
-
- 1 Bedroom
- 0
- 2 Bedroom
- 0
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 0
- Zoning Code
- SI
- Zoning Use
- IND-
- Tax Disrtict
- 10
- Use Area
- 34291
- Tax Abatement
-
- Tax Description
- MEDIUM MFG/ ASSEMBLY
- Neighborhood
- 52072
- Total Buildings
- 4
- Acreage
- 1.85800
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 0.00
- Legal Frontage
- 0.00
- Average Depth
- 0
- Lot Square Ft.
- 80934
- Lot Shape
- IRR
- Topography
- LV
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 0
- Basement Type
- SLB
- Canopy
- 0
- Condition
- F
- Construction Class
- C
- Date Built
- 1947
- Effective Age
- 1952
- Exterior Walls
- B/C
- Floor Area
- 3864
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- UNH
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 0
- Living Units
- 0
- Single Fixtures
- 17
- Toilet Rooms
- 0
- Total Fixtures
- 17
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- N
- Total Story Height
- 1
- Wall Height
- 18
Building Use
- Area
- 3864
- Use Description
- INDUST-MFCTR
- Description
- 1ST
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 0
- Basement Type
- SLB
- Canopy
- 0
- Condition
- F
- Construction Class
- C
- Date Built
- 1950
- Effective Age
- 1954
- Exterior Walls
- CB
- Floor Area
- 10544
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- UNH
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 0
- Living Units
- 0
- Single Fixtures
- 0
- Toilet Rooms
- 0
- Total Fixtures
- 0
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- N
- Total Story Height
- 1
- Wall Height
- 14
Building Use
- Area
- 10544
- Use Description
- INDUST-MFCTR
- Description
- 1ST
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 0
- Basement Type
- SLB
- Canopy
- 0
- Condition
- F
- Construction Class
- C
- Date Built
- 1986
- Effective Age
- 1986
- Exterior Walls
- B/C
- Floor Area
- 6480
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- UNH
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 0
- Living Units
- 0
- Single Fixtures
- 0
- Toilet Rooms
- 0
- Total Fixtures
- 0
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- N
- Total Story Height
- 1
- Wall Height
- 14
Building Use
- Area
- 6480
- Use Description
- INDUST-MFCTR
- Description
- 1ST
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 0
- Basement Type
- SLB
- Canopy
- 0
- Condition
- F
- Construction Class
- D
- Date Built
- 1986
- Effective Age
- 1986
- Exterior Walls
- CBM
- Floor Area
- 10687
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- UNH
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 0
- Living Units
- 0
- Single Fixtures
- 0
- Toilet Rooms
- 0
- Total Fixtures
- 0
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- N
- Total Story Height
- 1
- Wall Height
- 16
Building Use
- Area
- 10687
- Use Description
- INDUST-MFCTR
- Description
- 1ST
- Owner
-
- Class
- LW
- Road Type
-
- Water
-
- Gas
-
- Sewer
-
- Electricity
-
- 1 Bedroom
- 0
- 2 Bedroom
- 0
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 0
- Zoning Code
-
- Zoning Use
-
- Tax Disrtict
- 0
- Use Area
- 0
- Tax Abatement
-
- Tax Description
- LISTED WITH
- Neighborhood
- 0
- Total Buildings
- 0