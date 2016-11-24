Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures

About your information and the public record.

Map

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
4938 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
AUTO REPAIR GARAGE 
Neighborhood
26073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.19000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
112.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
8268 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1957
Effective Age
0
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
4938
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
UNH
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
1
Toilet Rooms
4
Total Fixtures
9
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
14

Building Use

Area
4938
Use Description
COMM SERVICE GARAGE
Description
1ST
Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
AUTO REPAIR GARAGE 
Neighborhood
26073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.20700 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
58.50 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
9009 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 
 