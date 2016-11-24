Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures

Map

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
U3 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
440 
Use Area
4028 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
28073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.24600 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
65.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
10725 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
C
Date Built
0000
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
2014
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
4
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
3
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
13
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
2014
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
2014
Use Description
RESTAURANT
Description
1ST
Area
2014
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
Area
1007
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
UPP
 