Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures

About your information and the public record.

Map

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
DAWSON, RUTHERFORD 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
U-6 
Zoning Use
IND- 
Tax Disrtict
550 
Use Area
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
DEPARTMENT STORE 
Neighborhood
38079 
Total Buildings
Acreage
3.99100 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
0.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
173848 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 
 