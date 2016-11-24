Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures

About your information and the public record.

Map

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
R-3 
Zoning Use
APT- 
Tax Disrtict
630 
Use Area
18200 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
ELEVATOR OFFCE >2 ST 
Neighborhood
41079 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.81300 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
2500.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
35400 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
PRT
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1969
Effective Age
1975
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
5000
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
3
Toilet Rooms
8
Total Fixtures
19
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
3
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
3337
Use Description
OFFICE-BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
5000
Use Description
OFFICE
Description
1ST
Area
6600
Use Description
OFFICE
Description
2ND
Area
6600
Use Description
OFFICE
Description
UPP
Owner
 
Class
LW 
Road Type
 
Water
 
Gas
 
Sewer
 
Electricity
 
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
 
Zoning Use
 
Tax Disrtict
Use Area
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
LISTED WITH 
Neighborhood
Total Buildings
Owner
 
Class
LW 
Road Type
 
Water
 
Gas
 
Sewer
 
Electricity
 
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
 
Zoning Use
 
Tax Disrtict
Use Area
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
LISTED WITH 
Neighborhood
Total Buildings
Owner
 
Class
LW 
Road Type
 
Water
 
Gas
 
Sewer
 
Electricity
 
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
 
Zoning Use
 
Tax Disrtict
Use Area
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
LISTED WITH 
Neighborhood
Total Buildings
 