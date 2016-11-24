Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures

About your information and the public record.

Map

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
WHITE, KIMBERLY E 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.03800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
4.30 
Legal Frontage
38.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
1634 
Lot Shape
IRR 
Topography
LV 
 