Map

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
10 
Use Area
6250 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
DRYCLEAN PLANT/LNDRY 
Neighborhood
54081 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.23900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
92.30 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
10410 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
PRT
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1922
Effective Age
1950
Exterior Walls
B/C
Floor Area
6250
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
UNH
Mezzinine Area
400
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
10
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
10
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
14

Building Use

Area
500
Use Description
DEPT-BSM-STG
Description
BMT
Area
6250
Use Description
LAUNDROMAT
Description
1ST
 