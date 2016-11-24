Sheriff's Sales - Foreclosures

About your information and the public record.

Map

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
GR 
Zoning Use
COM- 
Tax Disrtict
10 
Use Area
7296 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
50077 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.13900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
49.10 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
6034 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1110
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1926
Effective Age
1950
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
2220
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
2
Living Units
2
Single Fixtures
4
Toilet Rooms
5
Total Fixtures
20
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
11

Building Use

Area
2220
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
2220
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
Area
2220
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1428
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1926
Effective Age
1950
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
1428
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
2
Living Units
2
Single Fixtures
2
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
8
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
11

Building Use

Area
1428
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
1428
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
1428
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 